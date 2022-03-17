ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Reaches $3.61 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $253,284.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.92 or 0.06824826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.13 or 1.00006314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041241 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.