Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 59,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 409,839 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

