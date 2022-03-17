Arqma (ARQ) Achieves Market Cap of $351,285.68

Arqma (ARQ) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $351,285.68 and approximately $6,814.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.98 or 0.06882700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00271585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.38 or 0.00726474 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00457133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00373001 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,708,347 coins and its circulating supply is 12,663,803 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

