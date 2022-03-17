Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.33. Arrival shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 302,778 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on ARVL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
