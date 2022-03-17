Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.33. Arrival shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 302,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ARVL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Arrival by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Arrival in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

