Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will post sales of $73.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Artivion reported sales of $71.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year sales of $322.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $322.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $355.71 million, with estimates ranging from $350.12 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.51. Artivion has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $32.34.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

