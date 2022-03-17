Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 944.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Asahi Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. Asahi Group has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

