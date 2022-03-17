Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Asana reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

