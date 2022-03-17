ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.