ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.00.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($384.62) to €300.00 ($329.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($483.52) to €350.00 ($384.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($481.32) to €379.00 ($416.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $29.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.49. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $254.06 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

