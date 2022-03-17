ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $654.10. 841,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 52-week low of $539.02 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

