Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.