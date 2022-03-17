Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AZPN opened at $139.47 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 46.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,210.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

