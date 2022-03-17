ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.72

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $28.30. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 979 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.