ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.72

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $28.30. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 979 shares trading hands.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

