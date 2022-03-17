Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €21.00 ($23.08).
ARZGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
