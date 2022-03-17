Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT Lowered to €22.60

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 22,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.