Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT Lowered to €22.60

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 22,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.