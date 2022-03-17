AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9,541.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,541 ($124.07) and last traded at GBX 9,517 ($123.76), with a volume of 930759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,416 ($122.44).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($136.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,726.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,674.19. The company has a market cap of £147.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.