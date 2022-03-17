AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9,541.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,541 ($124.07) and last traded at GBX 9,517 ($123.76), with a volume of 930759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,416 ($122.44).

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($136.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,726.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,674.19. The company has a market cap of £147.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.89) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

