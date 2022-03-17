AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,750 ($126.79).

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.38) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($136.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,403 ($122.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,726.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,674.19. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($91.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($123.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £145.69 billion and a PE ratio of 1,543.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

