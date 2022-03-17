Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.05). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 746,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,380,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.