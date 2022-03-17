Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.05). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.05% and a negative net margin of 1,672.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 746,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after buying an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,380,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 742,430 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.