ATB Capital Trims Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Target Price to $14.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Teradyne (CNSX:TERGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teradyne to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

