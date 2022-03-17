ATB Capital Trims Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Target Price to $14.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teradyne to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.