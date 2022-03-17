Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.70. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 319,750 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

