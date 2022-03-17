Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

