Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.