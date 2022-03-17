Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 87.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of ATLC opened at $53.33 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $804.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. Research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

