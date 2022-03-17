Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 682.0 days.

Atos has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.00.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

