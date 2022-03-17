Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 129,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,214 shares.The stock last traded at $21.93 and had previously closed at $21.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.
Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
