AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,919 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AT&T by 10,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 37,606,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,174,668. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

