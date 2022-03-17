Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

