Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AUKNY stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Auckland International Airport (Get Rating)

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

