Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 102,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,477,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

