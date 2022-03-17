Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Price Up 5%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 4,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.
About Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austal (AUTLF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.