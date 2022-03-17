Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Price Up 5%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 4,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

