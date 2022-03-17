Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after acquiring an additional 288,081 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

