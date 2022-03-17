Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $28.17. 25,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 872,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,813,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,193 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

