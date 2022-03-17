Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.46. 2,086,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

