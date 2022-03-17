AutoWeb (AUTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

