Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVDL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 1,016,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 535,942 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

