Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 173.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AVDL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 1,016,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
