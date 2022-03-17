Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.37. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 19,306 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$34.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32.
About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)
