Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,535,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 519,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.99 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

