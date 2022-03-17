AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

AVEVF stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

