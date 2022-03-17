Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $952,465 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

