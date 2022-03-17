Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after buying an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $806.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

