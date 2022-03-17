Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $60,834.50 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $60,834.50 and approximately $24,499.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00282225 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

