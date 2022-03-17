AXPR Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $81,330.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

