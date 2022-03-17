Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

