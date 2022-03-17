Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Axtel Company Profile (Get Rating)
