Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

