B. Riley Lowers Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $12.50

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $608.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telos by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.