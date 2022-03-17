B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.61. 255,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,184. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.