B2gold (NYSE:BTG) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Critical Analysis

B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of B2gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares B2gold and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2gold $1.76 billion 2.67 $420.07 million $0.40 11.13 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 21.54 $27.62 million $0.14 57.57

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. B2gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

B2gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. B2gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandstorm Gold pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. B2gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B2gold and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 2 7 0 2.78

B2gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.87%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $10.97, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. Given B2gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Profitability

This table compares B2gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27% Sandstorm Gold 24.05% 4.49% 4.33%

Risk and Volatility

B2gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B2gold beats Sandstorm Gold on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

