Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 379,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BCPC opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $50,016,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

