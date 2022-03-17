Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0108

Banano (BAN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $60,972.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,182 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

